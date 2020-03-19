SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced the Nokia 8.3 5G, featuring a PureDisplay viewing experience, is powered by the Pixelworks visual processor. As the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global, the Nokia 8.3 5G brings cinematic big screen technology to consumers’ hands with an exceptional mobile entertainment experience in a truly affordable premium smartphone. The phone’s true-to-life display with clarity in all mobile lighting environments enables consumers to immerse themselves in the readily accessible video and interactive games made more widely available through ultra-high speed 5G networks.



Running on a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G modular platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G brings the largest PureDisplay screen on a Nokia smartphone yet. The 6.81" edge-to-edge screen comes with PureDisplay technology powered by the Pixelworks visual processor, which incorporates the following advanced features:

Always-on HDR – Accurately displays HDR videos in immersive detail with up to one billion shades of color and upscales all other content to HDR quality in real-time for an always-on cinematic experience.

– Accurately displays HDR videos in immersive detail with up to one billion shades of color and upscales all other content to HDR quality in real-time for an always-on cinematic experience. Enhanced Picture Quality – With superior color accuracy, sharpness and local contrast, content is displayed in vivid, accurate color, while exposing hidden details in dark areas and bright highlight without over-saturating other portions of the image.

– With superior color accuracy, sharpness and local contrast, content is displayed in vivid, accurate color, while exposing hidden details in dark areas and bright highlight without over-saturating other portions of the image. Auto-adaptive Display – Dynamically adjusts brightness to compensate for ambient light, providing ease of viewing in all viewing conditions – from dimly lit rooms to the sunny outdoors – while preserving picture quality, for superior clarity on-the-go.

– Dynamically adjusts brightness to compensate for ambient light, providing ease of viewing in all viewing conditions – from dimly lit rooms to the sunny outdoors – while preserving picture quality, for superior clarity on-the-go. Absolute Color Accuracy – With high-efficiency display calibration from Pixelworks, consumers can re-live moments captured with photos and videos in vivid, real-world color, correctly match colors for worry-free online shipping and enjoy realistic gaming experiences with life-life colors.

This Pixelworks processor enables real-to-life color reproduction and immersive Always-HDR quality for all your streaming media, videos or games, even when the content is only available in standard dynamic range (SDR). This is done by dynamically upscaling the color depth and detail by a factor of 64, transforming all your entertainment into unforgettable visual experiences.

“With the rapid growth of mobile video consumption, it is essential that smartphone displays deliver immersive always-on HDR visuals with superior color accuracy and clarity in every indoor and outdoor lighting condition,” said Global Chief Product Officer at HMD, Juho Sarvikas. “We are pleased to extend our ongoing partnership with Pixelworks to further enhance the quality of our PureDisplay offering for our first 5G-enabled customers. It is precisely this kind of compelling visual experience that makes the Nokia 8.3 5G a truly affordable premium entertainment device with exceptional performance.”

“HMD Global continues to set new standards of image quality with Nokia’s PureDisplay technology in its first 5G smartphone,” said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks. “As an HMD partner, we are helping to put more premium-quality display experiences into the hands of consumers at affordable price points. We look forward to working with HMD to continue pushing the boundaries of visual performance across all smartphones.”

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

