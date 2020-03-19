LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”)

Directorate Changes

OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings bank, announces that Non-Executive Directors Tim Brooke, Margaret Hassall and Ian Ward have each decided that they will not stand for election or re-election at the annual general meeting on 7 May 2020.

Andy Golding, Chief Executive of OSB, said: “On behalf of the OSB Board and executive team I would like to thank Tim, Margaret and Ian for their guidance and contributions on the Board, and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

David Weymouth, Chairman, said: “On behalf of the entire OSB Board I would like to thank Tim, Margaret and Ian for their significant contributions, particularly during the combination with Charter Court Financial Services Group plc last year.”

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

