New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to what we all know about hand washing and social distancing to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, offers these suggestions to help deal with stress associated with this pandemic.
“Most importantly, know that being anxious in this challenging time is a completely normal response,” says Dr. Borenstein. “Should the stress be too much for you to take, seek professional help for yourself, if necessary. We have faced other difficult times in the past and with proper care we will get through this too.”
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.
