By request from investors and analysts due to the current volatile markets, CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Pål Svenkerud will be available for a conference call Friday March 20th at 11:00 CET.
Agenda:
- Short briefing on the status of operations
- Q&A session
To participate in the call, please use dial-in details below. Participants may dial in 15 minutes in advance. The call will be recorded and published on banknorwegian.no/IR soon after the call.
Confirmation code: 30293720
UK/international: +44 (0) 203 0095709
Norway: 21033922
USA: 16467871226
Sweden: 0850692169
Finland: 0923193039
For any questions please call:
Mats Benserud, Head of treasury, +47 95 89 15 39
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Bank Norwegian AS
OSLO, NORWAY