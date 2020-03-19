By request from investors and analysts due to the current volatile markets, CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Pål Svenkerud will be available for a conference call Friday March 20th at 11:00 CET.





Agenda:

- Short briefing on the status of operations

- Q&A session





To participate in the call, please use dial-in details below. Participants may dial in 15 minutes in advance. The call will be recorded and published on banknorwegian.no/IR soon after the call.





Confirmation code: 30293720





UK/international: +44 (0) 203 0095709

Norway: 21033922

USA: 16467871226

Sweden: 0850692169

Finland: 0923193039

For any questions please call:

Mats Benserud, Head of treasury, +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act