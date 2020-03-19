JASPER, Ind., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, German American Bank is taking another step of precaution to keep employees, customers and communities safe. Effective at the close of business Friday, March 20, all banking offices will convert to lobby access by appointment only. Drive-up banking will remain open with no change in operating hours.



“Operating our offices with lobby services by appointment only and normal drive-up service helps us prioritize customer, employee, and community safety, while maintaining our role as an essential service provider during this time of disruption,” stated Mark Schroeder, Chairman and CEO.

Customers are also able to manage their accounts using German American Bank’s digital banking tools. The mobile banking app also offers check deposit services. All German American Bank 24 hour ATMs are available, along with fee free access to the Allpoint ATM network. Visit www.germanamerican.com to learn more.

German American Bank’s Customer Care Center is here to serve you and can be reached by calling 800-482-1314. Insurance customers can call 800-326-1871 for assistance. Investment and Wealth Advisor clients can call their representative directly or call 800-482-1314 to be connected.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties, seven counties in Kentucky and one county in Tennessee. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

