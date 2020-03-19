Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Egger, Bernd
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200319140840_14
Transaction date: 2020-03-18
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 49 Unit price: 3.75 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 49 Volume weighted average price: 3.75 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-19
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 3.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND