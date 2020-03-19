



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Egger, Bernd

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200319140840_14

Transaction date: 2020-03-18

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 49 Unit price: 3.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 49 Volume weighted average price: 3.75 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-19

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 3.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9 EUR



