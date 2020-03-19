Company Announcement no. 4-2020





Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Annual reporting 2019 announcement

Monday, April 27, 2020

First quarter reporting January 1 – March 31, 2020 announcement

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Annual general meeting 2019

Wednesday, July 28, 2020

Half year reporting January 1 – June 30, 2020 announcement

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Third quarter reporting January 1 – September 30, 2020 announcement

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Annual reporting 2020 announcement





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

