Company Announcement no. 4-2020
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Annual reporting 2019 announcement
Monday, April 27, 2020
First quarter reporting January 1 – March 31, 2020 announcement
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Annual general meeting 2019
Wednesday, July 28, 2020
Half year reporting January 1 – June 30, 2020 announcement
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Third quarter reporting January 1 – September 30, 2020 announcement
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Annual reporting 2020 announcement
About Konsolidator
Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.
For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com
Søborg, March 19, 2020
Konsolidator A/S
Tobaksvejen 2 A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com
Certified Adviser
Ernst & Young P/S
Osvald Helmuths Vej 4
2000 Frederiksberg
www.ey.com
Attachment
Konsolidator A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Company announcement no 4-2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Konsolidator with r.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: