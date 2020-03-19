Chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Dr. Lawrence Yun, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on real estate and the economy in an exclusive interview with real estate leader, Brian Buffini, on The Brian Buffini Show podcast. Available Thursday, March 19, the two experts will weigh in on the state of the housing market, the short/long-term outlook and how real estate agents can safely serve their clients and community.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Dr. Lawrence Yun, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on real estate and the economy in an exclusive interview with real estate leader, Brian Buffini, on The Brian Buffini Show podcast. Available Thursday, March 19, the two experts will weigh in on the state of the housing market, the short/long-term outlook and how real estate agents can safely serve their clients and community.

In a wide-ranging interview covering a variety of topics, Dr. Yun reveals his belief that a vibrant real estate market should emerge after the coronavirus threat subsides, “even if it takes a little longer to contain it, there are such solid fundamentals for the real estate market, things will play out very well over the long haul.”

Buffini advises real estate professionals to be a reliable source of market information for their clients and use the downtime to enhance their professional skills. He wants everyone to realize that “The sky is not falling. This is a difficult time, but in many ways, it could be our finest hour.”

Dr. Lawrence Yun is a renowned leader in real estate and economics. His extensive research fuels major reports for NAR, which serves a membership of more than 1.4 million real estate agents. During this interview, respected industry guru Brian Buffini complements Yun with his more than 30 years of real estate expertise, providing much needed clarity in the midst of an uncertain economic situation.

The Brian Buffini Show podcast is now in its 4th year of providing real estate professionals and consumers with Brian’s insightful observations, along with the views his well-known guests. The podcast has become recognized as one of the most influential in the industry, with over 7 million downloads.

What: “This Too Shall Pass: An Interview with Dr. Lawrence Yun,” The Brian Buffini Show special episode

Who: Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of REALTORS®, and Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company

Where: https://www.thebrianbuffinishow.com/

When: Available Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m.

