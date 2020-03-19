DALLAS, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz, Inc., a leading cloud-based AP automation solution provider, announced today that it is recognized as a 2020 Top 10 Accounting Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook. The publication’s editors conducted a comprehensive study of leading vendor firms globally that have carved a niche by delivering innovative solutions. The Top 10 Accounting Solution special issue features Yooz COO and Chief Innovation Officer, Laurent Charpentier. Yooz also received this recognition in 2018 and 2019.



Charpentier comments, “We are honored and humbled to be recognized as an innovative cloud AP automation innovator again this year.” He goes on, “While our platform leverages cost effective, cutting-edge advanced technologies for the most robust features, what we feel is even more important is to help educate today’s finance and accounting professionals about invoice processing and payment automation.”

Towards that end, Yooz regularly publishes original thought-leadership content to a variety of media outlets, including the Yooz blog, educational webinars, industry conferences, and digital and print publications.

The company continues to invest in R&D with new innovations in development planned for 2020 that will impact the areas of auditing and compliance, fraud detection, and adding intelligence to the processing and routing of other types of documents outside of invoices, creating additional workflows. “The benefits go far beyond the cost savings and increases in productivity. Finance and accounting leaders can access the data found in the Yooz reporting feature to make smarter decisions, take more strategic approaches to supplier relationships, and mitigate risk of fraud,” concludes Charpentier.

This is the fourth recognition for innovations in finance, technology, and cloud solutions in 2020 to date. Yooz also received the Rising Star in Accounts Payable Software recognition in the FeaturedCustomers Winter 2020 Accounts Payable Software report . And the U.K.-based Acquisition International Magazine announced Yooz as a winner of its 2020 Global Excellence Awards.

Yooz also recently announced that it received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software for the third consecutive year.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide. Yooz’s unique solution leverages advanced technologies powered by AI to deliver an amazing level of automation. Additionally, Yooz integrates seamlessly with more than 200 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.