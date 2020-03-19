OTTAWA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Learning Tree Canada (PLT Canada) is excited to be hosting its first-ever Green Jobs E‑Summit on March 23. PLT Canada is a Youth Employment and Skills Development (YESS) program partner and an initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI).



Diverse youth from across Canada, along with industry professionals and program partners, will provide resources on how to navigate green career pathways, and the kinds of job opportunities that benefit communities, the economy and the environment. Originally scheduled as a two-day in‑person event, the Green Jobs Summit will now take place online because of COVID-19. This is an important opportunity for participants to learn about the diversity of careers in the forest sector and the important skills they will need to be successful.

“While we had to cancel in-person events, we are excited to be able to still bring participants together in a digital forum to discuss these important issues and celebrate the success of our Green Jobs program,” says Kathy Abusow, PLT Canada President and CEO.

Thanks to funding from Employment and Social Development Canada and its important network of over 200 employers across the country, PLT Canada has placed youth in over 2,000 Green Jobs since 2018, in 12 provinces and territories. PLT Canada has also succeeded in achieving gender balance in all Green Job placements and has provided employment opportunities for over 250 Indigenous youth.

All youth who have participated in the organization’s Green Jobs initiatives, or those who are interested in learning more about career pathways in the forest and conservation sector, are invited to join on March 23, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET for PLT Canada’s Green Jobs E-Summit.

In addition to providing seminal work experiences, PLT Canada provides a suite of career development tools and a mentorship program (currently in its pilot phase) to help youth, including those facing barriers, find employment and gain skills.

Register for PLT Canada’s Green Jobs E-Summit .

For more information, see the PLT Canada 2019 Annual Report: Growing Future Forest & Conservation Leaders .

About Project Learning Tree Canada

An initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Project Learning Tree Canada believes in a society that values and benefits from sustainably managed forests and the great outdoors. PLT Canada is committed to using the outdoors to engage youth in learning about the world around them—in rural, Indigenous and urban communities—and advancing environmental literacy, stewardship and career pathways using trees and forests as windows on the world.