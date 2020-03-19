San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children are the most important in determining the future of the world. One act, even from a single person, can change a lot of lives.





Hope Bilingual Academy is thankful for the generosity shown by Phillip Peikos making a donation via Paypal to the school on March 19, 2020 as distractions from the Corona Virus have slowed traction and donations to the Central American school. With Peikos most recent donation on March 18, 2020 the Nicaraguan school can continue to offer hope to children coming from poor backgrounds and also those with special needs.





Hope Bilingual Academy was initially built for gifted children, but it has grown to accommodate different groups of children. From children with special needs to victims of bullying, the school offers a safe environment for everyone.





The academy also offers scholarships to children, an opportunity they can use to change their lives and families. The academy offers programs that allow children to learn a wide range of topics while incorporating moral values and responsibility.





The various topics include Technology and Interactivity, Intensive Care Reading/Writing, and English, among so many others. Children are offered endless opportunities and channels to make a difference in the world.





Impacts to the community





Through Hope Bilingual Academy, children can not only dream, but they can have even bigger dreams. The academy has given hope to so many children who initially had little hope for their future. They can now dream of being important people in the society such as doctors and engineers, and be sure of their dreams come true.





The school has seen children grow into mature adults, get good jobs, and provide for their families. For a community that had limited expectations from their children, more lives have been transformed, and so is their future.





Achievements





One of the many achievements of the academy is the hope they have offered to children, especially those with special needs. The love, care, and attention they provide to these children have seen them achieve more in their lives. They now have a positive impact on their families and future families as well.