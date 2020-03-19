New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Clear Aligners Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Distribution Channels ; Age , and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875863/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the dental tourism industry in European countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the European clear aligners market in the coming years.

In recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism.This trendy treatment involves travel outside of the local healthcare system to receive services at a substantially lower price.



The procedure generally takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses.

Dental tourism in Europe is growing by 15% annually.People from developed nations like USA travel to Europe for affordable treatment prices, advanced dental equipments, well-qualified and experienced dental specialists and vacations combined with dental treatment.



The most common country visited for dental problems is Hungary.Dental patients from USA, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and other countries travel to Hungary to save their dental treatment cost by 70%.



In addition, Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has historical attractions such as Old Town, castles, museums, monuments which patients can visit. The MDental Clinic in Budapest offers treatments 40-50% lower than US clinics.

Furthermore, patients from Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and Switzerland travel to Poland for their high quality and cost effective dental procedures. In addition, patients can reduce their teeth treatment cost by 70% in Poland.

Europe Clear Aligners market is segmented by type distribution channel, age.Based on the type, the clear aligners market is categorized as polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC).



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as direct sales, laboratories, and others. By age the market is segmented into adult, and teenager.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Clear Aligners market included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service (NHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Association Dentaire Française (ADF) and General Dental Council (GDC), among others.

