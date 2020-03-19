Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We understand how serious the situation is with the continued spread of coronavirus, and we want to do our part to help.
Starting today, NewAge Products will be donating 5% of all sales from shopnewage.com to assist charitable organizations in their fight against COVID-19.
During online checkout, you will be prompted to choose from one of two charitable organizations in your region that you’d like the donation to be made out to. The 2 charities we will be donating to within the United States are the World Health Organization and Feeding America. Donations will be totaled and sent to the applicable organizations within 7-14 business days, for the foreseeable future.
We hope to lessen the impact of this virus and provide relief to those burdened by this pandemic.
When: Starting March 19, 2020
What: NewAge Products Inc. is donating 5% of all sales received on Shopnewage.com to charitable organizations in the fight against COVID-19
How:
More information on how to donate and view the total donations made can be found here: https://shopnewage.com/pages/covid-19-response#us
Thank you to all the frontline health care workers, support staff, and those who are sacrificing their well-being for the good of us all.
