Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We understand how serious the situation is with the continued spread of coronavirus, and we want to do our part to help. 

Starting today, NewAge Products will be donating 5% of all sales from shopnewage.com to assist charitable organizations in their fight against COVID-19. 

During online checkout, you will be prompted to choose from one of two charitable organizations in your region that you’d like the donation to be made out to. The 2 charities we will be donating to within the United States are the World Health Organization and Feeding America.  Donations will be totaled and sent to the applicable organizations within 7-14 business days, for the foreseeable future

We hope to lessen the impact of this virus and provide relief to those burdened by this pandemic.   

When: Starting March 19, 2020

What: NewAge Products Inc. is donating 5% of all sales received on Shopnewage.com to charitable organizations in the fight against COVID-19 

How: 

  1. Add your purchases to the cart and proceed to checkout 
  1. Click the box for the charitable organization you’d like the donation to be made to 
  1. Complete your purchase. The 5% donation is calculated on the total before taxes 

More information on how to donate and view the total donations made can be found here: https://shopnewage.com/pages/covid-19-response#us

Thank you to all the frontline health care workers, support staff, and those who are sacrificing their well-being for the good of us all. 

Kaila White
NewAge Products Inc
kwhite@newageproducts.com