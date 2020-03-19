SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global, Inc. (OTCQB: EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce an interview with Corporate Secretary Mr. Lukas Kim will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.



In the exclusive interview, Mr. Kim provides insight into the Company’s rapidly growing information and communications technology for the maritime industry.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/4s0wSoG9KxQ

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About eMARINE Global, Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

