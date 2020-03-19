



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), today provided an update on its ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) program in type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease. The company will close out early the two long-term outcomes studies of sotagliflozin, SCORED and SOLOIST, designed to demonstrate benefits in and support labeling for heart failure and chronic kidney disease. The decision to close out the studies early is based principally on the company’s assessment that a near-term partnership sufficient to fund the studies to completion is now unlikely, together with uncertainties relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the trials. Lexicon will work closely with investigators to proceed in a manner that is aligned with the best interests of patients still being treated on these studies.



“We would like to thank the patients, their families and caregivers, our clinical investigators and staff for their time and commitment to SCORED and SOLOIST, which will contribute important data to the fields of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease,” said Lonnel Coats, president and chief executive officer of Lexicon. “We will provide further information regarding the close-out of the studies on our first quarter results conference call in early May. Pending review of the data, we expect that we will have accrued sufficient exposure data and cardiovascular events to satisfy all requirements for type 2 diabetes and, even with the early close-out, that these studies will contribute scientifically important data in the areas of cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease. Importantly, this shift allows us to conserve our financial resources and to prioritize our portfolio to advance pipeline initiatives such as telotristat ethyl in biliary tract cancer and LX9211 in neuropathic pain.”

About XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl)

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) is the first and only approved oral therapy for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea. XERMELO targets tryptophan hydroxylase, an enzyme that mediates the excess serotonin production within metastatic neuroendocrine tumor (mNET) cells. XERMELO is approved in the United States, the European Union and certain additional countries for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. Carcinoid syndrome is a rare condition that occurs in patients living with mNETs and is characterized by frequent and debilitating diarrhea. XERMELO targets the overproduction of serotonin inside mNET cells, providing an additional treatment option for patients suffering from carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Lexicon has granted Ipsen an exclusive royalty-bearing right and license to commercialize XERMELO outside of the United States and Japan. Lexicon is commercializing XERMELO in the United States and Ipsen is commercializing XERMELO in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany.

XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions: XERMELO may cause constipation, which can be serious. Monitor for signs and symptoms of constipation and/or severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain in patients taking XERMELO. Discontinue XERMELO if severe constipation or severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain develops.

XERMELO may cause constipation, which can be serious. Monitor for signs and symptoms of constipation and/or severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain in patients taking XERMELO. Discontinue XERMELO if severe constipation or severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain develops. Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) include nausea, headache, increased gamma-glutamyl-transferase, depression, flatulence, decreased appetite, peripheral edema, and pyrexia.

The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) include nausea, headache, increased gamma-glutamyl-transferase, depression, flatulence, decreased appetite, peripheral edema, and pyrexia. Drug Interactions: If necessary, consider increasing the dose of concomitant CYP3A4 substrates, as XERMELO may decrease their systemic exposure. If combination treatment with XERMELO and short-acting octreotide is needed, administer short-acting octreotide at least 30 minutes after administering XERMELO.

For more information about XERMELO, see Full Prescribing Information at www.xermelo.com .

About Zynquista (sotagliflozin)

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, Zynquista is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney. Zynquista is approved in the European Union (EU) for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar (glycemic) control in adults with type 1 diabetes with a body mass index ≥ 27 kg/m2, who could not achieve adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy. Outside of such approval, Zynquista is investigational and has not been approved by any other regulatory authority for type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO, Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and preclinical development in diabetes and metabolism, oncology and neuropathic pain. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s long-term outlook on its business, including the clinical development of, the regulatory filings for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial potential of XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), Zynquista (sotagliflozin), and LX9211. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize XERMELO, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of telotristat ethyl, sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For Investor Inquiries:

Kimberly Lee, D.O.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(281) 863-3383

klee@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Chas Schultz

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(281) 863-3421

cschultz@lexpharma.com



