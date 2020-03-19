DENVER, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (Extraction) (NASDAQ: XOG) announces the publication of its inaugural Environmental Social Governance Report. The report, titled “Above & Beyond,” chronicles Extraction’s commitment to sustainability initiatives and leading the industry in environmental, social and corporate governance responsibility.
“Embarking on our first sustainability report is a particular point of pride for Extraction,” said Matt Owens, President and CEO. “From day one, we have committed to redefining ‘industry standard’ and setting a new high bar for safe and efficient operations throughout Colorado. ‘Above & Beyond’ shows how we turn that commitment into a reality and how we are uniquely positioned within the industry to deliver sustainable returns to both investors and the communities where we operate.”
An interactive version of the report is available for download at: extractionog.com/commitment/
Highlights of the report include:
Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit extractionog.com. The company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol “XOG.”
Media Contact: Brian Cain, info@extractionog.com, 720-557-8300
Investor Contact: Louis Baltimore, ir@extractionog.com, 720-974-7773
