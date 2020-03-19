STUDIO CITY, CA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today reported results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Summary Results:

The Company’s revenues decreased to $12.7 million, or 2%, as compared to $13.0 million in 2018.  Operating loss was $1.1 million, as compared to $4.4 million in 2018.  The Company’s operating loss was impacted by the decrease in revenues, an increase in legal and professional fees primarily related to governance matters of $741,000, offset by approximately $1.1 million in cost reductions, as compared to 2018.  In 2018, our operating loss included an impairment of goodwill charge of $3.1 million, which did not occur in 2019.

Due to the Company’s recent operating losses, and the current disruption to the Company caused by efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Las Vegas, as announced earlier this week, the Company’s auditors issued a going concern opinion which is included in the Company’s  2019 annual report. 

TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 		 
     December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018 
Assets 
Current assets:      
 Cash $2,251,000  $3,870,000  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212,000   381,000  
  Total current assets 2,463,000   4,251,000  
       
Property and equipment, net 123,000   186,000  
       
Right of use asset, net 3,086,000   -  
       
Other assets:      
 Deferred tax asset -   1,653,000  
 Equity investment -   -  
 Deposits and other assets 487,000   215,000  
  Total other assets 487,000   1,868,000  
   Total assets$6,159,000  $6,305,000  
          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 
Current liabilities:      
 Accounts payable – shows and events$267,000  $660,000  
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 487,000   412,000  
 Leases payable, current portion 1,601,000   -  
 Deferred revenue 42,000   59,000  
  Total current liabilities 2,397,000   1,131,000  
          
Leases payable 1,550,000   -  
Deferred rent obligations -   75,000  
Total liabilities 3,947,000   1,206,000  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
          
Stockholders’ equity:      
 Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued      
 Common stock, $.08 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,342,175 shares net of 16,644,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 2,720,000   2,720,000  
 Additional paid-in capital 95,199,000   95,113,000  
 Treasury stock at cost (28,164,000)  (28,164,000) 
 Accumulated deficit (67,543,000)  (64,570,000) 
  Total stockholders’ equity 2,212,000   5,099,000  
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,159,000  $6,305,000  


TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
         
  Years Ended December 31,
   2019  2018 
         
Revenues   $12,746,000  $12,969,000 
Operating expenses:        
Direct costs of revenues    8,069,000   8,319,000 
Selling, general and administrative expenses    5,706,000   5,759,000 
Impairment of goodwill    -   3,120,000 
Depreciation    108,000   133,000 
  Total costs and expenses    13,883,000   17,331,000 
Operating loss    (1,137,000)  (4,362,000)
Loss on equity investment    (336,000)  - 
Other income:        
Interest income    4,000   14,000 
Loss before provision for income tax expense    (1,469,000)  (4,348,000)
Provision for income tax expense    (1,504,000)  (3,229,000)
Net loss   $(2,973,000) $(7,577,000)
         
Net loss per common share – basic and diluted   $(0.17) $(0.44)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted    17,342,175   17,342,175 