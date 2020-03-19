STUDIO CITY, CA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today reported results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Summary Results:

The Company’s revenues decreased to $12.7 million, or 2%, as compared to $13.0 million in 2018. Operating loss was $1.1 million, as compared to $4.4 million in 2018. The Company’s operating loss was impacted by the decrease in revenues, an increase in legal and professional fees primarily related to governance matters of $741,000, offset by approximately $1.1 million in cost reductions, as compared to 2018. In 2018, our operating loss included an impairment of goodwill charge of $3.1 million, which did not occur in 2019.

Due to the Company’s recent operating losses, and the current disruption to the Company caused by efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Las Vegas, as announced earlier this week, the Company’s auditors issued a going concern opinion which is included in the Company’s 2019 annual report.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX:TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offer up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or www.otcmarkets.com.

TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,251,000 $ 3,870,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212,000 381,000 Total current assets 2,463,000 4,251,000 Property and equipment, net 123,000 186,000 Right of use asset, net 3,086,000 - Other assets: Deferred tax asset - 1,653,000 Equity investment - - Deposits and other assets 487,000 215,000 Total other assets 487,000 1,868,000 Total assets $ 6,159,000 $ 6,305,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable – shows and events $ 267,000 $ 660,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 487,000 412,000 Leases payable, current portion 1,601,000 - Deferred revenue 42,000 59,000 Total current liabilities 2,397,000 1,131,000 Leases payable 1,550,000 - Deferred rent obligations - 75,000 Total liabilities 3,947,000 1,206,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued Common stock, $.08 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,342,175 shares net of 16,644,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 2,720,000 2,720,000 Additional paid-in capital 95,199,000 95,113,000 Treasury stock at cost (28,164,000 ) (28,164,000 ) Accumulated deficit (67,543,000 ) (64,570,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,212,000 5,099,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,159,000 $ 6,305,000



