WILMINGTON, Del., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank today announced a $300,000 pledge from the WSFS Community Foundation to help local charities’ coronavirus relief efforts.



These funds will help provide necessary services to people in the Greater Delaware Valley during this unprecedented time. The pledge will be allocated in $25,000 grants to the following organizations:

United Way of Delaware (Delaware)

Delaware Community Foundation (Delaware)

Family Services of Montgomery County (Montgomery County, PA)

Chester County Food Bank (Chester County, PA)

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue (Bucks County, PA)

Jewish Relief Agency (Philadelphia, PA)

Loaves and Fishes (Delaware County, PA)

Burlington Food Pantry (Burlington County, NJ)

The remaining $100,000 will be distributed in the months to come to support pandemic recovery efforts throughout our neighboring communities.

“Serving our communities includes partnering with local nonprofits who play a critical role in helping those in need. By providing this grant, we are helping to restore and ensure a better life and brighter future for members of our communities impacted by the pandemic,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy, WSFS Bank.

“We are thrilled with the generous response of so many, so quickly, to the community’s need at this point. WSFS has always been a leader in this region, and their early contributions show that leadership again,” said Stuart Comstock-Gay, Delaware Community Foundation and a partner in the Delaware Collaborative, which has four leading nonprofits coordinating initiatives to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Delaware. The group is coordinating fundraising, grantmaking and volunteer activities.

“Here at JRA we are in the business of reducing hunger and uplifting spirits, and WSFS has always been an enthusiastic partner,” said Jodi Saks, Executive Director, Jewish Relief Agency. “At a time when the need for JRA’s services is as great as we’ve ever seen it, WSFS has come forth with additional emergency funding to allow us to assist the most vulnerable individuals in our community. This funding will enable us to continue to make our deliveries while adhering to the strict safety standards we’ve adopted through the counsel of public health professionals and CDC recommendations. It simply couldn’t happen without the support of WSFS.”

“In this pandemic we have seen an increase in phone calls and food needs. We want to once again thank WSFS for their generosity and being part of our community; they are a true partner,” said Domenic Zulla, Executive Director, Burlington Food Pantry.

For more information about WSFS’ preparedness plans, please visit wsfsbank.com.

About the WSFS Community Foundation

The WSFS Community Foundation focuses on supporting quality public education grades K-12, health and human service programs for the homeless and needy, economic and business growth, and art education. Grants are awarded for initiatives that are innovative, creative, sustainable and replicable.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of December 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates 118 offices, 93 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (45), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Acevedo

(215) 253-5566

racevedo@wsfsbank.com