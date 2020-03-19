BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the March 16, 2020 deadline for the conversion of its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 38 (the “Series 38 Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PF.E) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 39 (the “Series 39 Shares”), there were 33,415 Series 38 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 39 Shares. Accordingly, there will be no conversion of Series 38 Shares into Series 39 Shares, and holders of Series 38 Shares will retain their Series 38 Shares.

