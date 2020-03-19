HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. (“Syncora” or “Company”) today announced that, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Syncora’s 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held via a virtual meeting on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET (the “Annual General Meeting”). As previously disclosed in our proxy statement, shareholders as of the close of business on February 20, 2020 (the “Record Date”) are invited to attend the meeting by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYCRF2020



Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so by midnight Eastern Daylight Time on March 25, 2020 pursuant to the procedures outlined in the proxy statement previously sent to shareholders.

Important Information

This press release contains statements about future results, plans and events that may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Company's GAAP financial statements posted on its website at www.shlholdings.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact

Scott Beinhacker

1-212-478-3699

sbeinhacker@shlholdings.com

Source: Syncora Holdings Ltd.