ATLANTA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that its Avangate Affiliate Network was shortlisted for Publisher's Choice of Network in the 2020 Performance Marketing Awards (PMA), recognized by the award’s judges for its innovation, performance, and client approach. This is the third distinction awarded by the PMA to the Avangate Affiliate network.



The Publisher’s Choice of Network Award showcases the industry's most outstanding campaigns, companies, and individuals, featuring affiliate networks that demonstrate innovative tools and distinctive attributes that set them apart from other networks. Judges create a shortlist based on several attributes, and the 2020 awards will see some new awards that reflect the changing demands, challenges, and achievements which brands face in the current marketing landscape.

“We are honored to be shortlisted for Publisher's Choice of Network in the 2020 Performance Marketing Awards. We are grateful that our publishers and affiliates put their trust in our affiliate network and services, and this is well reflected in their feedback. Our efforts are always focused on delivering the best results and meaningful partnerships between merchants and affiliates,” said Adriana Iordan, VP of Product at 2Checkout.

The next stage of the awards is peer voting. Once the shortlist is announced, members of the industry place their vote, with one vote per company rule. Voting will be open until March 19, 2020.

The Performance Marketing Award is just one of many awards the Avangate Affiliate Network has received over the years. Among other commendations, it ranked first Affiliate Network for Digital Goods for six consecutive years in the overall Top 20 Affiliate (CPS) Networks of mThink BlueBook.

For more information on this award, consult the 2020 Performance Marketing Awards’ shortlist . We invite publishers to cast their vote on the dedicated voting page for Publisher's Choice of Network .

To learn more about 2Checkout’s affiliate marketing solution, read an overview of the Avangate Affiliate Network .

About Performance Marketing

The PMAs are an integral part of the performance marketing industry and provide a stage for companies excelling in affiliate and performance sectors to receive reward for their hard work and innovation.

The annual Performance Marketing Awards will once again showcase the industry's most innovative and groundbreaking campaigns, companies, and individuals.

You can read more at https://performancemarketingawards.co.uk/2020/about/

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

Media Contact: Delia Ene, 2Checkout Email: Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654