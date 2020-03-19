New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology ; Facility Type ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875840/?utm_source=GNW

Restraining factor such as privacy & data security issues associated with RTLS is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Advancements in technology have always had major impact in the field of medicine.Smartphone is one of the most dynamic and ubiquitous trend in communication and real-time location tracking.



Moreover, these devices are primarily used in the RTLS solutions for tracking and monitoring patients, staff, as well as medical equipment.Mobile phones can also be used for communicating through different platforms such as email, performing Internet searches, and various other applications.



Smartphones are one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry, and its impact in medicine has already been observed significantly. Smartphones aren’t just making it easier in terms of day to day chores; the technology is also streamlining care for both physicians and patients.



Hospitals are making significant investments in smartphone and secure mobile platforms to enable communications between clinicians and between them and patients, according to a new survey.Clinicians will often use both a hardened device and a consumer-grade smartphone to communicate with one another and patients.



For example, purpose-built devices can be integrated with in-hospital patient call systems, so nurses are paged when a patient hits the call button, increasing responsiveness. The increasing use of smartphones are thereby expected to provide opportunities for the rising use of mobile-based applications by both healthcare providers and patients to streamline workflow and avoid inconvenience such as hospital waiting time, availability of admission beds and others.

