New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875838/?utm_source=GNW





Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food.This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health.



It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.It also provides physiological benefits.



They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals.They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy.



The Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type as – functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Functional beverages have originated from vegetable juices and herbs and also include coffee, cocoa, tea and other non-alcoholic drinks that prove to be not only nutritional but also have high medicinal qualities and serve to be effective to prevent diseases. The functional beverages have proven to be excellent, delivering means for bioactive compounds and nutrients, including plant extracts, antioxidants, fatty acids, fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics. Functional beverages are known for their benefits such as joint health, energy-boosters, better heart health, help in improving immunology and digestion.



The Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is segmented based on application as general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy.The general wellness segment holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market, while the sports and energy segment is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment.



The use of Nutraceuticals by the athletes and sportsmen is being increased swiftly due to the rising awareness of the nutritional benefits and the acceptance of Nutraceuticals supplements.Branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) are the most widely consumed Nutraceuticals supplement among the athletes.



The main function of BCAAs is the stimulation of protein synthesis, which promotes muscle building. Calcium and vitamin D is one of the most utilized and consumed ingredients among athletes.



Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is segmented based on country as – Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.Japan holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market, which is followed by China.



Japan is the second largest producer of Nutraceuticals products in the world after US.The consumers in Japan increasingly take preventive measures to protect from various diseases.



Moreover, manufacturers are developing new and innovative health products to address this demand. Natural or organic Nutraceuticals are attracting the attention of consumers in Japan.



Some of the players present in Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market are Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co., Abbott, Nestle SA, Danone S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC. amongst the others.



The overall Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875838/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001