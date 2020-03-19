(Rælingen, Norway, March 19, 2020): The Board of Directors of StrongPoint ASA (OSE: STRONG) has previously announced a proposed dividend for 2019 of NOK 0.60 per share, subject to approval of the company's Annual General Assembly April 29, 2020. The Board of Directors has today postponed the decision on dividend for 2019.

“The previously announced dividend policy of a stable increase in dividends remains unchanged, but in light of the ongoing situation concerning Covid-19, the board has decided not to make a proposal that the annual general meeting resolves the payment of the dividend for 2019.

The decision was made after a thorough assessment by the board given the uncertainty that now prevails following the spread of Covid-19. StrongPoint is closely monitoring the development and is fully committed to apply all necessary actions in line with Governments and Health Authorities instructions and guidelines. At the same time, it`s important that the company remains solid and well equipped to utilise the identified short-, medium- and longer-term business opportunities”, says Morthen Johannessen, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will consider to call for an extraordinary general meeting to pay dividend in line with the dividend policy later in 2020.

