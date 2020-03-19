Hamilton, ON, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton, ON, (March 19, 2020) – While Canadians watch unprecedented events unfold surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the CVA strongly agrees with the need for social distancing. We recognize that it is best for the protection of our citizens and fully support the recommendations of our medical professionals. However, as has been emphasized by many clinicians, former smokers and researchers, vaping is a critical tool for many in managing their nicotine addiction. Flavoured nicotine e-liquids are the key for many reformed smokers, 90% of which use low nicotine options that are only available in adult-only access product vape shops. The product in these specialty vape shops have nicotine concentrations as low as 3 mg / mL, while the convenience store channels only sell high nicotine vapour products ranging from 17 to 59 mg / mL, primarily supplied by Big Tobacco.

The CVA is asking for all governments to consider adult-only access vape shops as an essential service in the same vein as cannabis, liquor and convenience retailers. Adult-only access vape shops must be allowed to continue to operate under the social distancing guidelines as prescribed by public health. “The vaping industry stands with Canadians to ensure all precautions are being taken to protect public health,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of The Canadian Vaping Association. “Many vape shops have implemented numerous voluntary measures to ensure we do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. There are an estimated 1.1 million vapers across Canada that rely on vape shops to ensure that they don’t return to smoking or turn to black market homemade e-liquids to satisfy their nicotine cravings. With Canada Post and other delivery services eliminating the shipment of products requiring at the door age verification, the availability of these products through retail locations is of extreme importance to reformed smokers. We are asking governments across Canada to work with The CVA and the 1,200 vape shops across our nation to ensure that those addicted to nicotine are not forced to returning to the use of combustible tobacco products, our nations leading cause of death, nor to the extremely high-nicotine content products sold by Big Tobacco vape brands through the convenience store channel”.

Research suggests that only 3-10% of smokers can successfully quit smoking cold turkey. Most smokers and vapers are both physically addicted to nicotine and psychologically addicted to the act of smoking or vaping. As a result, when they give up such habits, their bodies experience withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, insomnia, and depression, which can last up to three months. The added anxiety and mental stress during an already difficult time, will inevitably push vapers back to easily accessible combustible tobacco products.

By working with industry, our governments and public health officials can ensure we don’t send the hundreds of thousands of vapers in Canada back to smoking or expose them to the high nicotine vape products available in convenience stores thus feeding increased addiction. Specialty vape shop owners will continue to implement and comply with all prescribed precautions as recommended by health authorities for the protection of all Canadians’ physical and mental health.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (thecva.org) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the burgeoning Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 300 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada, not including tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication and education supplied bilingually to health officers, media, and elected officials.

Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, The Canadian Vaping Association