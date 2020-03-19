MELBOURNE, Australia, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) provides the following update in relation to the business impacts of the control measures which have been implemented in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

At present there have been no material impacts on Clean TeQ’s ongoing operations. Testing of remote working systems and technology has been undertaken, and is ongoing, in order to ensure that office-based workflows are not materially disrupted if significant numbers of staff are required to work from home.

Control measures have been put in place in various regions where we operate which are limiting the movement of people. Until they are lifted, those measures are likely to result in delays to some of the Company’s field activities including progressing the completion of the ongoing water purification projects, pilot projects and CleanBio Lense manufacturing in China. It is not possible to estimate the probable extent of those delays at this time.

The Sunrise Project Execution Plan remains on schedule to conclude at the end of 2Q 2020. The principal deliverables of the Project Execution Plan are an updated capital cost estimate for the Project, incorporating input from design and engineering work to date, and a revised master schedule for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the Project.

The Company is well capitalised in order to navigate through this period of near-term uncertainty. Despite the significant impacts on capital markets and commodity prices due to COVID-19, we believe that the long-term market fundamentals for nickel and cobalt remain strong, with ongoing commitment to the transition of the global transport sector to lithium ion powered electric vehicles by supply chain participants and governments.

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.

