Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontline.bm or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:
PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place
Hamilton HM 08
Bermuda
or send an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no
March 19, 2020
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
Questions should be directed to:
Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Frontline Ltd.
Oslo, NORWAY
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: