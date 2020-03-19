TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “Skyline”) (TASE: SKLN), a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada, published its results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
“2019 was another record year for Skyline,” commented Blake Lyon, Skyline’s Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year the Company continued to improve operational and financial results, which are the strongest in the Company’s 20-year history. Both Revenue and EBITDA experienced strong growth, reflecting the execution of Skyline’s initiatives over the last two years that came together and were realized in the full year results. This growth was accomplished despite asset sales which have not yet been replaced. Our Courtyard hotels made a significant contribution to our results, which were further bolstered by the renovation of Courtyard Ft. Myers as well as previous investments across our other hotels and resorts. In addition, we completed and delivered two large development projects, Lakeside Lodge and Slopeside Lodge. To date, 126 3rd party owned rental units in these projects have joined our rental program. The Company also lowered its overall debt levels by C$64.5 million, or 18% during 2019. Looking forward to 2020, we continue to execute against our stated strategic priorities of further diversifying our asset base and driving operational efficiency at our existing properties. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our industry around the globe. Skyline is responding with significant cost reductions, and taking measures to further strengthen our liquidity. We now have approximately $45 million of unrestricted cash resources to help us meet this unprecedented challenge and will continue to manage our capital prudently.”
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
|C$000’s
|2019
|2018
|2017
|NOI from Hotels & Resorts
|42,214
|41,551
|21,968
|NOI from Hotels & Resorts Margin
|21.8%
|22.4%
|18.0%
|Same Asset NOI
|41,565
|39,039
|N/A
|Same Asset NOI Margin
|21.6%
|21.4%
|N/A
|Adjusted EBITDA
|40,849
|36,983
|20,207
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|17.4%
|15.9%
|13.2%
|FFO*
|18,331
|20,330
|13,931
|* 2018 and 2017 figures were restated to remove minority interests
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(All amounts in CAD millions unless otherwise stated)
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread throughout the world, and is impacting the hotel industry. The situation is continually evolving, and we are now seeing a material impact at our properties. The majority of our properties are located in secondary markets and primarily service domestic business and transient travel, which are not directly impacted by international travel restrictions. However, as local, state, provincial and federal governments have begun to impose domestic travel and other restrictions, we are seeing a slowdown in our business, which will have a material financial impact on our first quarter 2020 net income in the range of approximately $1.0 to $2.0 million. Given the fluidity of the situation, we are unable to estimate a timeline for resolution of the COVID-19 outbreak and therefore cannot estimate the extent of the potential financial impact on our business beyond Q1 2020, however we currently expect a material reduction in our Q2 net income as well. In response to the pandemic, the Company has implemented cost control-measures, including immediate staff reductions, implementing energy efficiency initiatives, reducing non-essential administrative expenses and capital expenditures, all aimed at protecting net operating income. We will be closing our Bear Valley ski operations approximately one month earlier than normal for the season, and may not re-open for the summer season this year. Horseshoe is closing its ski operations one week earlier than normal and is estimated to be temporally closed until the end of May. Both of these initiatives are forecast to be accretive to the Company’s earnings, as the spring and summer months are traditionally slow periods for these resorts. Both resorts have just completed their busiest ski seasons on record. Deerhurst is closing this week and will remain closed on a temporary basis, but will be ready to re-open in time for its traditionally busier summer months. Skyline’s two Cleveland hotels and the Company’s 13 Courtyard hotels remain open but are operating with reduced staff and services. Skyline is also benefiting from the significant recent reduction in interest rates as it has approximately $200 million of variable interest rate debt outstanding. Skyline has drawn upon the majority of its lines of credit and as such currently has approximately $45 million of unrestricted cash resources on hand. Skyline has low leverage, at 42.5% net debt to net assets as of December 31, 2019, and as such has significant, liquid financial resources to meet the unique challenges posed by COVID-19.
About Skyline
Skyline Investments is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States (the “U.S.”) and Canada. The Company currently owns 18 income-producing assets with 3,301 hotel rooms and 89,869 square feet of commercial space, and development lands with rights for approximately 2,315 residential units located in three main areas north of Toronto, Canada.
The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker: SKLN) and is a reporting issuer in Canada.
For more information:
Rob Waxman, CPA CA, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
robw@skylineinvestments.com
1 (647) 207-5312
Ben Novo-Shalem
VP, Asset Management & Investor Relations
benn@skylineinvestments.com
1 (416) 368-2565 ext 2222
Non-IFRS Measures
The Company’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following measures: NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA as computed by the Company, may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Further details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the Company’s Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2019 and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or MAGNA at www.magna.isa.gov.il
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the material adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, as well as other risks detailed in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Skyline Investments