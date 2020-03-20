New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type , Nature , Product Type , Function , and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875829/?utm_source=GNW





Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are deliberately added to milk to initiate and carry out desired fermentation under controlled conditions.It is used in the production of fermented milk products such as cheese, kefir, and yogurt.



The dairy starter culture is added to the product during the production process and allowed to grow there under controlled conditions.The bacteria produce substances that give the fermented product its unique characteristic properties such as flavor, aroma, acidity (pH), and consistency.



The Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type as – mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria.The mesophilic bacteria segment in the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market is estimated to have a contributing share in the market.



Mesophilic bacteria are defined as microorganism which lives and grows moderate temperatures i.e., neither too hot nor too cold, normally between 20 and 45 °C (68 and 113 °F).



The Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market is segmented based on nature as single strain type and multi strain type.The multi strain type segment holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market.



Multi strain cultures are the cultures that consist of a known number of single strain cultures.These multiple strain cultures are composed of streptococcus cremoris, streptococcus lactis, and other gas and aroma producing mesophilic LABs.



The aroma or odor producing lactic starters are essential for the production of sour cream, buttermilk, cultured butter, and other fermented milk products. The addition of multiple strain type of starter cultures is known to improve the shelf life of the product and gives an enhanced swelling characteristic that is suitable for the bakery products.



The Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market is segmented based on product type as buttermilk, cheese, ripened butter, sour cream, yogurt, and others.The cheese segment holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market, while the buttermilk segment is estimated to garner the fastest growing segment.



Buttermilk is a type of fermented dairy drink that is very common in India. The rising awareness of the tremendous nutritional benefits of buttermilk has led to a rise in buttermilk production in Asia Pacific.



The Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market is segmented based on function as acid production, flavor production, and others.The acid production segment holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market, while the flavor production segment is estimated to garner the fastest growing segment.



Flavor development in dairy products occurs with the help of a number of (bio) chemical processes in which the starter cultures offers useful enzymes.These enzymes, when degraded into proteins caseins, may generate flavor components, and generates a sensory perception of the products.



The proteins caseins are divided into peptides and amino acids, which helps to produce volatile aroma compounds. A number of starters are used such as Lactococcus lactis, Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Propionibacterium, and species to generate unique flavor to the product.



Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market is segmented based on country as – Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.India holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market, which is followed by China.



Approximately 167 MT of milk is consumed in India annually.It is one of the largest producers of cultured dairy products in the world.



Cultured dairy products have been given a special place in Indian food.The process of fermentation has been used in India since immemorial times for preservation of food.



Indians have been involved in undertaking the process of fermentation in various food products.



Some of the players present in Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market are BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., Bioprox, The Dow Chemical Company (Dupont), Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Saccco System amongst others.



The overall Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific dairy starter culture market.

