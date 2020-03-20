New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Colostrum Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product ; Application , and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875828/?utm_source=GNW

The colostrum market in China is expected to grow significantly, owing to the largest consumption of colostrum and colostrum based products.



In the country, the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) has resulted in the highest demand for colostrum.Also, the consumption of milk and milk products has increased across the country.



It is also increased the production of milk production in the past few years.In addition, the consumption of milk has increased by nearly 25% due to increasing prosperity.



And the rising consumption of milk has also resulted in the expansion of milk production. The country is the fourth largest milk producer after the EU, New Zealand, and the US. It is also projected that the production of milk and its products is likely to continue during the forecast period. Therefore, owing to the rising demand and production of milk is estimated to drive the growth for colostrum and colostrum based products in the coming years.



Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the Colostrum market, for instance, Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- and Produktionsgesellschaft GmbH, Dairy Tech Inc., ImmuCell Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group has done recent developments for products.



In 2019, the whole colostrum powder segment held the most significant market share of the colostrum market, by type.This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its versatility and applications in a wide range of food products.



The skimmed colostrum segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.



In 2019, the nutritional supplementation segment held a considerable market share of the colostrum market, by the application.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of more dietary nutrition products, rising health concerns along with changing lifestyles and rise in disposable income along with growing consumer awareness.



However, the animal feed segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the major primary and secondary sources for colostrum included in the report are United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, China Food and Drug Administration and others.

