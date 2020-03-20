New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Clear Aligners Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Distribution Channels ; Age , and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875827/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, rising development of clear aligners and growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of clear aligners is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for market growth.

Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures across the world.Cosmetic surgeries and procedures are witnessing a trending demand by the consumer.



For instance, in India, dental cosmetics is playing a significant role in Capital City because of the growing number of dental clinics all across the city offering various facilities from tooth whitening, dental bonding to tooth implants, and orthodontic treatment.These factors are pointing to the growth of dental cosmetic procedures.



Additionally, the Indian dental industry is witnessing growing popularity in cosmetic dentistry procedures due to growing awareness, accessibility, and affordability of elective procedures, which incentivize the prioritization of aesthetics of corrective necessities.Asian countries are working towards cosmetic procedures with lower cost and advanced methods.



The procedures of dental cosmetics are also very safe, less costly, and effective in India.

As per the Dentaly.org, Veneers in India cost between US $110 and US $200, while in the US the average cost is US $900. Also, dental crowns are way cheaper than in the US; they range from US $70 to US $200 in India and US price is US $1,200. In US, root canal price is US $750, and in India, it cost between US $90 and US $120.

Cosmetic surgeries have become one of the largest demanding sectors in recent years.The aesthetic procedures are no longer restricted to only the rich and famous.



The middle-class population has increasingly been witnessed in Asia-Pacific to undergo these procedures due to the high urge to have enhanced aesthetic appeals.Considering the easy accessibility and practicality of dental with reforming surgical procedures, an increase in the number of surgeries performed is likely to be a prevalent driver for the Asia Pacific market.



Thus, the growing cosmetic dentistry helps to drive the market in the coming years.

Based on type, the Asia Pacific clear aligners market has been segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others.In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest market share.



However, polyurethane plastic clear aligners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channels, the Asia Pacific clear aligners market has been segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others.In 2018, others held the largest share of the market.



However, the direct sales segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Based on the age, the Asia Pacific clear aligners market has been segmented into adults and teenager.In 2018, adults held the largest share of the market.



However, the teenager segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for drug delivery systems included in the report are the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Japanese Society for Oral Health (JSOH), Indian Journal of Dental Research (IJDR) etc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001