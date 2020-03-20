New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Cell Line Development Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; By Product ; Application ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875826/?utm_source=GNW



In the last few years, stem cell research became a significant field in the Asia Pacific medical sector, experiencing good development vision for the treatment of some challenging diseases.The government of the country organized various awareness programs for stem cell research.



Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the country manufactures products for cell line development. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the biotechnology sector.

Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the cell line development market, for instance, Selexis, Carestream Avacta, JSR Life Sciences. has done recent developments for products.

In 2018, the recombinant cell line segment held the most significant market share of the cell line development market, by type.This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its popularity among manufacturers for the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins.



The hybridomas segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The Japan cell line development market is dominated by intraoral media and reagent segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027.



Also, media and reagent segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing research activities in biotechnology sector.

In 2019, the Bioproduction segment held a considerable market of the cell line development market, by the application.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher demand of biologics.



However, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cell line development included in the report are Chinese Academy of Sciences, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875826/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001