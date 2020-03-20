New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metamaterial Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799097/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Electromagnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$177.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$172.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electromagnetic will reach a market size of US$96.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 65.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aegis Technologies Group

Applied EM, Inc.

Jem Engineering, LLC.

Kymeta Corporation

Metamagnetics, Inc.

Metamaterial Technologies, Inc.

Metashield LLC.

Multiwave Technologies AG

Nanohmics, Inc.

Nanosonic Inc.

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC.

Plasmonics, Inc.

Teraview Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Metamaterials: A Dynamic Area of Science with Numerous Emerging

Commercial Applications

Unique Properties of Artificially-Engineered Metamaterials and

Widening Applications Range Contribute to the Robust Outlook

for Metamaterials Market

Global Metamaterials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by End-Use Sector for 2019

Metamaterials Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by End-Use Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metamaterial Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Use of Metamaterial in Communication Antennas Drives

Market Growth

Electromagnetic Metamaterials Emerge As a Possible Solution for

Improving Parameters of Antenna

Metamaterials: Promising Prospects in Creating Efficient Solar

Panels

Growing Significance of Metamaterials for High Efficiency

Silicon Solar Cells

Invisible Cloaking Capabilities of Metamaterials: A Step Closer

to Reality?

Purified Graphene Metamaterial: Potential to Improve Solar Power

Vanadium Oxide Emerges as a Vital Part of Reconfigurable

Metamaterials

Silicon Metamaterial Enables Precision Color Control

Acoustic Metamaterials: Enabling Manipulation and Control of

Sound Waves

Acoustic Metamaterials Hold Tremendous Potential in Aeronautics

Metamaterials in Medical Field: Potential to Transform

Orthopedics Space

Promising Role of Metamaterials for Energy Harvesting

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

University of California San Diego Engineers Develop Lossless

Plasmonic Metamaterials to Boost Efficiency of Solar Cells

Scientists Develop Metamaterial for Solar Cells and Nano-Optics

Penn State University Researchers and Lockheed Martin Develop

New Satellite Antenna based on Metamaterials

Duke University Researchers Build Dynamically Tunable

Metamaterial to Control Electromagnetic Waves

Physicists Use Metamaterial to Solve Complex Equations at High

Speeds

Researchers Developing Acoustic Metamaterials

Boston University Researchers Propose Acoustic Metamaterial to

Cancel Sound

3D Printed Metamaterial Switches States and Blocks Mechanical

Vibrations and Sound Waves

Engineers Create Shape-Changing Metamaterial Capable of

Reverting to Original Configuration

TU Delft Researchers Develop ?Action-at-a-Distance?

Metamaterials for Soft Robotics

IIT-K Develops Metamaterial to Prevent Soldiers from Being

Detected by Radars

Researchers Explore Use of Superconducting Metamaterials to

Overcome Challenges of Quantum Computing

Researchers Develop Metamaterial to Passively Cool Structures

Researchers Develop Metamaterial Optical Solar Reflectors

(meta-OSRs) to Remove Heat from Satellites and Spacecraft

Nanoscale Fingerprinting Made Possible with Hyperbolic

Metamaterials

Scientists Create Chip-Size Synchrotron Using Metamaterials

Researchers Develop Metamaterial to Effectively Harness Light

Power

Product Overview

Metamaterial: An Introduction

Applications of Metamaterials





