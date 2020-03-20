NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW



CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (“High Arctic”) announces today that it will be taking several proactive measures to respond to the uncertainty and expected slowdown of oilfield activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent changes in oil and gas supply and demand balances. The Company will be reducing fixed overhead and general administrative expenses to allow it to maintain and strengthen its already strong balance sheet.



In addition, the Company is suspending the monthly dividend until further notice. A dividend was declared on February 19, 2020 amounting to $0.0165 per share and paid on March 13, 2020. The total dividends paid in 2019 was $9.9 million amounting to $0.20 per share.

High Arctic is an industry leader in the markets it operates and believes the Production Services segment, with a large portion of its activities focused on thermal oil production services, will sustain a reasonable level of activity through the downturn. High Arctic has maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt, approximately $19 million of cash, and working capital of $38 million. This provides the Company with the resilience necessary to take advantage of opportunities in this difficult environment.

We expect that these actions taken by High Arctic allow it to strengthen its operations and continue to be an industry leader in these uncertain times.

