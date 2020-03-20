Amount of the dividend

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France), March 20, 2020 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020 the approval of a dividend of seventy eurocents (€0.70) per share for the year 2019, payable in cash only.

Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 28, 2020 and dividends would be made payable on June 2, 2020.

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 6162 6924

