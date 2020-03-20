



Casino Group has signed an agreement with Aldi France for the sale of Leader Price stores and warehouses in mainland France, for 735 million euros

Paris, March 20th, 2020,

Casino Group today announces that it has signed a unilateral promise to sell to Aldi France 3 warehouses and 567 stores in the Leader Price perimeter in mainland France, for an enterprise value of €735 million (including a €35 million earn-out, paid in the event of compliance with operational indicators during a transition period).

With this agreement, the transferred Leader Price stores will develop under the Aldi banner and will benefit from the commercial dynamics of Aldi France.

Casino Group will remain the owner of the Leader Price brand in order to continue to operate it under certain conditions agreed with Aldi, in France and internationally.

The sale will take place after consultation with employee representative bodies and subject to obtaining the authorization of the French Competition Authority.





