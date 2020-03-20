Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

20 March 2020

Final Dividend Timetable

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announced earlier today a final dividend of USc5.52 cent per share, for a total distribution of approximately US$6.1 million, with its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019. This payment is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 13 May 2020.

The Company confirms that the dates for the final dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 16 April 2020 Record Date 17 April 2020 AGM date for shareholder approval 13 May 2020 Payment Date 19 May 2020

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.