The Nomination Committee of Orkla ASA has submitted its recommendation regarding the election of shareholder-elected members and a deputy member of the Board of Directors, election of the Chair of the Board of Directors, election of members and the Chair of the Nomination Committee and determination of fees.



Please find the recommendation enclosed.



Orkla ASA

Oslo, 20 March 2020





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment