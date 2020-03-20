Taking into account the coronavirus pandemic, that has been announced throughout the world, and the strict measures to stop it, we additionally inform about the impact of the situation on the activities of Vilniaus Baldai AB.

With many countries around the world deciding to close a large number of stores, our main client’s stores are closing as well, leading to a reduction in order volumes. As the company has accumulated sufficient stock of products in the production warehouse to fully meet the customer's needs in the short-term, AB Vilniaus baldai decided to gradually stop production from this year’s March 20th. When the stock balance drops to the minimum amount set by the customer, the company will resume production and will notify about it separately.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00