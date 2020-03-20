New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Technology ; Application ; End-users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875821/?utm_source=GNW

The intelligent pigs are more often termed as inline inspection (ILI) pigs. Different types of pigs are used to perform a number of tasks. For example, utility pigs are used in cleaning, watering, batching, and dewatering of pipelines; while inline inspection pigs are used for gathering data pertaining to the anomalies present in the pipeline. There are special duty pigs called plugs that are used for isolating pipelines and repairing defected parts without affecting the flow of operations. Post information gathering activity, plugs can be used to isolate the pipeline during a repair. Inspection pigs are used to evaluate wall thickness and extent of weathering/rust in the line and provide timely information to operators regarding the safety and operability of the line.



Conventionally, operators conduct a tedious and cost-inefficient hydrostatic testing to detect any kind of defect inside a pipeline.The evolution of ILI has helped them maximize the utilization of process by aggregating the reliability of non-destructive testing.



Apart from this, pipeline agencies, as well as various regulatory bodies, adopted smart inspection tools to ensure safety.Although the pigging industry has taken enormous steps in quality inspection, it still faces numerous challenges.



The tools used for inspection are not reliable enough and still have certain drawbacks in flaw detection at times, especially while tracing tiny errors.Additionally, occasional trapping of inspection tool inside a pipeline leads to high repairs and maintenance costs to the market players.



Investing in research to find equipment that would be fool proof and evaluate all the possibilities of tracing errors without disrupting normal operations is the area of focus for the service providers of these intelligent tools in the market.



Growing regulatory concerns pertaining to the maintenance of pipelines, and increasing population and energy demands in the region have been bolstering the growth of the intelligent pipeline pigging market in Africa. Some of the key players operating in the African intelligent pipeline pigging market are Intero Integrity Services B.V., Baker Hughes Company, Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc., Intero Integrity Services B.V., Jamison Products LP, Pigtek Ltd, Protea Pipeline Services, Quest Integrity Group, LLC, Rosen Group, SGS SA, and T.D. Williamson, Inc., among others. Many oil, gas, chemicals, and other companies are investing in intelligent pipeline pigging owing to the potential improvements related to the accuracy, operational efficiency, and timely order fulfilment, which helps them enhance customer retention rates and compete efficiently in the market.



The global Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end-user.Based on technology, the Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented into ultrasonic pigging, and magnetic flux pigging.



Based on application, Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented into metal loss/corrosion, geometry & bend detection, crack & leak detection, and others. Further, based on end-user, Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market has been segmented into chemical, oil, gas, and others.



The overall global Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market based on all the segmentation provided for the region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the intelligent pipeline pigging market industry.

