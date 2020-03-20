QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, MARCH 20, 2020 AT 9.45 AM

The Parliament of Finland has, due to coronavirus epidemic, taken emergency powers legislation into use, and in accordance with it all public gatherings are strongly restricted at least until April 13, 2020. We take the measures to mitigate the coronavirus seriously and therefore QPR Software´s Board of Directors resolved to cancel the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on April 7, 2020.

The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage as soon as it is practically possible to organize the meeting. The Board of Directors will closely monitor the development of coronavirus epidemic, as well as the official codes and acts pertaining to it, and reserves the right to convene a new meeting later than the Company´s Articles of Association stipulate (by end of June), if necessary.

