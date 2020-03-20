Today, 20 March 2020, the Board of Directors approved the Annual Report for 2019.

Please find the Annual Report, including the ESG Report (chapter 5) for 2019 attached.

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +41 799501034

E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 93632966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products from Norwegian salmon off-cuts. Ingredients are further developed into discovery and pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are development towards a Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Protective Medical Food, Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and future pharmaceutical clinical studies on the treatment of Anemia and NEC-IBS with Salmon Protein Hydrolysate fractions. The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts and trimmings.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, Chicago, Mumbai, Menlo Park and Tokyo. HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at www.hofsethbiocare.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

