COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2020 – 20 MARCH 2020
On 10 March 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 4/2020 of 10 March 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2019 to 31 October 2019 and will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.
The share buy-back program was suspended as per 19 March 2020, cf. company announcement no 10/2020 of 19 March 2020.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|35,000
|446.59
|15,630,800.00
|16 March 2020
|19,000
|395.83
|7,520,838.40
|17 March 2020
|18,000
|379.49
|6,830,787.60
|18 March 2020
|20,000
|373.74
|7,474,760.00
|19 March 2020
|20,000
|356.53
|7,130,566.00
|Accumulated under the program
|112,000
|398,10
|44,587,752.00
Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 10 March 2020 to 19 March 2020 amounts to 112,000 shares at a total cost of DKK 44.587.752 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.
The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 925,703 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,100,000, including treasury shares.
