On 10 March 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 4/2020 of 10 March 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2019 to 31 October 2019 and will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.

The share buy-back program was suspended as per 19 March 2020, cf. company announcement no 10/2020 of 19 March 2020.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 35,000 446.59 15,630,800.00 16 March 2020 19,000 395.83 7,520,838.40 17 March 2020 18,000 379.49 6,830,787.60 18 March 2020 20,000 373.74 7,474,760.00 19 March 2020 20,000 356.53 7,130,566.00 Accumulated under the program 112,000 398,10 44,587,752.00

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 10 March 2020 to 19 March 2020 amounts to 112,000 shares at a total cost of DKK 44.587.752 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 925,703 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,100,000, including treasury shares.

