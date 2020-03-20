Leverkusen, Germany, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has adopted comprehensive measures to reduce costs during the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Biofrontera management anticipates declining demand for its product Ameluz® due to current measures and regulations implemented by governments worldwide in an attempt to control the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures will very likely lead to different priorities for medical treatments and cause a delay of actinic keratosis treatment for most patients. As such, the company must be prepared for a transiently declining global demand for Biofrontera’s products due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“With the COVID-19 situation continuously evolving, we must at all times consider what is best for the health and safety of our staff as well as our operations,” says Prof. Hermann Lübbert, CEO of Biofrontera. “As we are navigating and assessing the situation on a daily basis, we have no choice but to implement drastic cost cutting measures for the near term in response to the spread of the Coronavirus in Europe and North America. We expect the lower demand for our products to continue for several months but currently have very limited visibility for our business in the near term.”

Effective next week, Biofrontera will implement short-time work for all employees in Germany. Similar measures are currently being assessed for its subsidiaries in Spain and the UK and will be implemented shortly. Biofrontera Inc., the US-based wholly owned subsidiary, will also initiate substantial cost cutting measures by significantly reducing its workforce and implementing a mandatory furlough program, by which all employees will be required to take temporary periods of unpaid time off.

In addition, the members of the Management Board of Biofrontera AG as well as the management of Biofrontera Inc. are voluntarily waiving a substantial portion of their salaries until further notice.

While these cost-cutting measures are in place, the company ensures full medical and financial regulatory compliance and continuous disclosure of its business is maintained at all time.

-End-

