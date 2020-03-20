



H+H has received notification, pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, of a transaction in the H+H International A/S share by Kata Group ApS being a closely associated person to Chairman of the Board Kent Arentoft. Kata Group ApS has reported the purchase of 20,000 shares at a total price of DKK 1,350,540 and now holds a total of 60,000 shares in H+H International A/S.





For further information please contact CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen or IR Manager Cristina Rønde Hefting on telephone +45 35 27 02 05





H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total annual output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

