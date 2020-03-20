Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Industrial IoT: Opportunities for Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The opportunity to apply IoT to the industrial sector is growing as enterprises in this sector are developing their digital transformation strategies.

This report examines operators' opportunity to address the demand from the industrial sector for new networks, the potential role of 5G in addressing requirements and early operator initiatives to address industrial IoT with existing technologies prior to 5G commercialisation.



The research is based on several sources including interviews with key stakeholders and internal research on IoT and industrial automation.



Key Questions Answered



What is driving the demand for new networks in the industrial sector?

What networks (and network models) are emerging to support industrial IoT before 5G is commercially available?

How will 5G enable operators to better address the networking requirements of the industrial sector?

What steps should operators take to address the opportunity?

What ecosystem models and partnerships are necessary to fulfil the industrial IoT vision?

Who Should Read This Report?

Executives within operators that are exploring the industrial IoT opportunity, especially with a view to offering LTE and 5G networks (private and public) to the manufacturing sector and other relevant sectors (such as logistics, transport hubs, oil and gas, and mining).

Business and product strategy executives in vendor companies that offer or develop 5G hardware and software.

Business and product strategy executives in vendor companies that offer or develop industrial IoT hardware and software solutions.

Officials in open-source or standards organisations that focus on industrial IoT or networking technologies.

