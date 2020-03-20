Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Services and Devices in Australia and New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G will give operators an opportunity to introduce speed-tiering, but they must demonstrate how faster speeds translate into a better quality of experience.



This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the spend and behaviour of smartphone users in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The report answers the following questions:

What is the relationship between the use of 4G technology and mobile users' service spend?

What is the relationship between data usage and spend?

How do service-based pricing and the bundling of value-added services affect spend?

What is the level of awareness of 5G technology, and to what extent are customers interested in and willing to pay for 5G-enabled services?

How much do consumers spend on their smartphones and how often they replace them?

Survey Data Coverage



The survey was conducted between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in Australia and New Zealand. Quotas were set on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country.

Geographical Coverage

Australia

New Zealand

Who Should Read This Report?

Operators' strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding the needs of their consumer customer base and the different drivers of customer spend.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to prioritise investments and improve their ability to address market opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i5kkn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900