Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Usage Mode, by Modality, by Component, by Application, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Workflows at a hospital are widespread. When patients enter the healthcare setting, there are workflows for admission, discharge, transfer; diagnosis; various radiology-specific activities including image acquisition, post-processing, and image processing; drug delivery and administration; and sedation and anaesthesia. Eventually, these workflows need to work in a coordinated manner to allow for a complex surgical procedure. There is a surgical workflow inside the operating suite which includes the processes, implementation, and information present in this environment.



Integrated workstation data can help to better scale a hip prosthesis, insert a hip prosthesis, decide the dimensions of a custom bone plate, define screw placement, etc. The incorporation of expertise from a variety of sources and the simple and comprehensible transmission of this information to the surgeon can be accomplished using workstations.



Europe's medical imaging workstations industry is growing significantly and the growth is attributable to government initiatives and supreme infrastructure. Germany accounted for the largest share in the European market for medical imaging workstation in 2018 and is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period. The large share and high growth in Germany are primarily attributable to the country's better reimbursement scenario relative to other European countries, broader acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations by major end-users (such as hospitals, surgical facilities, and breast care centers), and increased patient demand for enhanced cancer screening.



Based on Usage Mode, the market is segmented into Thin Client Workstations and Thick Client Workstations. Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Mammography and Ultrasound. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Visualization Software and Hardware. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Conventional Imaging and Advanced Imaging. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Companies Profiled

Accuray, Inc.

Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

Alma Medical Imaging Company

Carl Zeiss AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Capsa Healthcare LLC

Hologic, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Usage Mode

1.4.2 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Modality

1.4.3 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Component

1.4.4 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Application

1.4.5 Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019-Dec - 2015-Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

4.1 Europe Thin Client Workstations Market by Country

4.2 Europe Thick Client Workstations Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

5.1 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Country

5.2 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by Country

5.3 Europe Mammography Market by Country

5.4 Europe Ultrasound Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

6.1 Europe Visualization Software Market by Country

6.2 Europe Hardware Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

7.1 Europe Conventional Imaging Market by Country

7.2 Europe Advanced Imaging Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Country

8.1 Germany Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.1.1 Germany Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.1.2 Germany Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.1.3 Germany Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.1.4 Germany Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

8.2 UK Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.2.1 UK Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.2.2 UK Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.2.3 UK Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.2.4 UK Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

8.3 France Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.3.1 France Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.3.2 France Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.3.3 France Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.3.4 France Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

8.4 Russia Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.4.1 Russia Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.4.2 Russia Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.4.3 Russia Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.4.4 Russia Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

8.5 Spain Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.5.1 Spain Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.5.2 Spain Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.5.3 Spain Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.5.4 Spain Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

8.6 Italy Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.6.1 Italy Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.6.2 Italy Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.6.3 Italy Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.6.4 Italy Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application

8.7 Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market

8.7.1 Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Usage Mode

8.7.2 Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Modality

8.7.3 Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component

8.7.4 Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Application



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Accuray, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2 Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Alma Medical Imaging Company

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.4 Carl Zeiss AG

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.5.4 Geographical Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Siemens AG

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Capsa Healthcare LLC

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.1 Hologic, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.10.6 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64cx8m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900