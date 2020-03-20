Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Component, by Type, by Navigation Technology, by Application, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are fully automated transport systems that run on unmanned vehicles. Automated guided vehicles deliver a range of benefits, such as a reduction in operating costs, increased safety of the workforce and a decrease in production time. The other factors leading to the adoption of AGV are the growing implementation of mobile robots worldwide and initiatives to improve safety and productivity at work.



Industrial structures are rapidly evolving, moving towards automated systems to enhance and optimize productivity levels, reorganize logistics, and improve transportation & logistics systems. Industry 4.0's emergence has contributed to the widespread sharing of data and automation in the manufacturing industry. With growing interest and a move toward automated systems and innovations, the automated market for guided vehicles has seen growth in recent years. Technological advances, especially in the navigation area, have played an important role in increasing the adoption of automated guided vehicle in the manufacturing sector.



Due to rapid technological advances in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has seen an increase in the incorporation of robotics engineering and technology into its production process. Manufacturers recognize factors like orientation, precision, load, speed, duty cycle, travel and climate before selecting a robot to achieve the most efficient and profitable results in their manufacturing plant. An integrated robot is one of the most widely discussed types of industrial robots, which resembles a human arm in its mechanical form. Articulated robots with six degrees of freedom are the most widely used industrial robots, as the architecture provides maximum flexibility and application in various applications like automotive assembly, food packaging, forging applications, etc.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Kion Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, ABB Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Daifuku Co., Limited, and The Krones Group are some of the forerunners in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market. Companies such as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Kuka AG, and Oceaneering International, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Automated Guided Vehicle Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Kion Group (Dematic), Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions LLC), Daifuku Co., Limited, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Oceaneering International, Inc., Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., E&K Automation GmbH, and The Krones Group.



10. Company Profiles



