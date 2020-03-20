Dublin, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Walking Aids Market, by Type, by Rollators Type, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Walking Aids Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



According to figures released by the World Bank in 2019, about 15% of the world's population and 20 to 25% of the aging population are presently suffering from some form of disability and are anticipated to increase in the future. Enhanced accessibility and increased social acceptance are also described as the driving factors for this market.



In addition, the presence of disabled people in the workforce by walking aids and an increase in the number of obese people is also assumed to boost the market demand for walking aids. There is an increasing demand for more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective walking aid in the market. Nevertheless, the emergence of a demand for refurbished products and price pressures can be a significant restraining factor in the growth of the overall market.



The walking aid market is set to enlarge even further over the estimation years. Advances in medical care, as well as increased care for people with disabilities in general, can also explain the continued rise in coverage. Enhanced safety from walking aid can also be associated with the growth of the sector. Until very recently, there were very little efforts to prevent people with disabilities from selling walking aids. It meant that many individuals had purchased aids that were not fit for purpose or that were unsuitable to the needs of the person. Nevertheless, the government has intervened and, following an official investigation by the Fair Trading Office, the market is now heavily regulated.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Rollators, Walkers and Others. Based on Rollators Type, the market is segmented into Premium and Low Cost. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., Human Care AB, Briggs Healthcare Corporation, Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands), Eurovema Mobility AB, Topro Industrie AS, Evolution Technology, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Walking Aids Market, by Type

1.4.2 North America Walking Aids Market, by Rollators Type

1.4.3 North America Walking Aids Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. North America Walking Aids Market by Type

3.1 North America Rollators Market by Country

3.1.1 North America Walking Aids Market by Rollators Type

3.1.1.1 North America Premium Market by Country

3.1.1.2 North America Low cost Market by Country

3.2 North America Walkers Market by Country

3.3 North America Other Walking Aids Market by Country



4. North America Walking Aids Market by Country

4.1 US Walking Aids Market

4.1.1 US Walking Aids Market by Type

4.1.1.1 US Walking Aids Market by Rollators Type

4.2 Canada Walking Aids Market

4.2.1 Canada Walking Aids Market by Type

4.2.1.1 Canada Walking Aids Market by Rollators Type

4.3 Mexico Walking Aids Market

4.3.1 Mexico Walking Aids Market by Type

4.3.1.1 Mexico Walking Aids Market by Rollators Type

4.4 Rest of North America Walking Aids Market

4.4.1 Rest of North America Walking Aids Market by Type

4.4.1.1 Rest of North America Walking Aids Market by Rollators Type



5. Company Profiles

5.1 Invacare Corporation

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Financial Analysis

5.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.1.4 Research & Development Expense

5.2 Benmor Medical Ltd.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.3 Human Care AB

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.4 Briggs Healthcare Corporation

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.5 Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands)

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.6 Eurovema Mobility AB

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.7 Topro Industri AS

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.8 Evolution Technology, Inc.

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.9 GF Health Products, Inc.

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

5.9.2.1 Product Launches:

5.1 Karman Healthcare

5.10.1 Company Overview



